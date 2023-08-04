Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $169,000 Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 42.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $11.29 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,129.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72.
Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 4,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $286,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $13,839,455.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,459,658 shares in the company, valued at $26,367,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on DNB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNB
Dun & Bradstreet Profile
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dun & Bradstreet
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.