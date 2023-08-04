Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $169,000 Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 42.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $11.29 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,129.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 4,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $286,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $13,839,455.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,459,658 shares in the company, valued at $26,367,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DNB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

Further Reading

