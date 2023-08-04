Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $172,000 Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter worth $266,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 48.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 545,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 177,787 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 67.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,220,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,501 shares during the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 60,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $974,864.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,081,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,392,083.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 10,000,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $159,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 60,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $974,864.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,081,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,392,083.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,572,189 shares of company stock valued at $168,783,176. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CWAN

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

NYSE:CWAN opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.54. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.