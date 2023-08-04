Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth $17,732,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 91.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,244,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,090,000 after acquiring an additional 787,907 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at $11,958,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 105.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 902,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 462,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $14.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.40. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $18.78.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.16%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

