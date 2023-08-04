Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.57

Shares of Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 120245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Reunion Gold Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.44. The company has a market cap of C$561.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Reunion Gold Co. will post -0.0197561 EPS for the current year.

About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in South America. The companys flagship project is the Oko West project located in Guyana. It also holds interest in other projects located in French Guiana and Suriname. The company was formerly known as New Sleeper Gold Corporation and changed its name to Reunion Gold Corporation in June 2006.

