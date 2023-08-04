Reviewing TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Concentrix and TriNet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concentrix 5.85% 19.99% 8.26% TriNet Group 6.91% 45.40% 11.30%

Risk and Volatility

Concentrix has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriNet Group has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concentrix 0 1 2 0 2.67 TriNet Group 1 3 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Concentrix and TriNet Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Concentrix currently has a consensus target price of $137.67, suggesting a potential upside of 72.69%. TriNet Group has a consensus target price of $89.40, suggesting a potential downside of 14.24%. Given Concentrix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Concentrix is more favorable than TriNet Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Concentrix and TriNet Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concentrix $6.32 billion 0.66 $435.05 million $7.24 11.01 TriNet Group $4.89 billion 1.27 $355.00 million $5.55 18.78

Concentrix has higher revenue and earnings than TriNet Group. Concentrix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriNet Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Concentrix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of TriNet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Concentrix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.4% of TriNet Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TriNet Group beats Concentrix on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. The company's clients include technology and consumer electronics, retail, travel and e-commerce, communications and media, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others, as well as global IPOs, social brands, and banks. Concentrix Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Newark, California.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It also provides technology platform, an online and mobile tool that allows users to store, view, and manager HR information and administer various HR transactions, such as payroll processing, tax administration and credits, employee onboarding and termination, employee performance, time and attendance, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration, as well as incorporated workforce analytics and allows professional employer organization clients to generate HR data, payroll, compensation, and other custom reports. The company serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, and not-for-profit. It sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

