Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives $35.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.17.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on RYTM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on RYTM
Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of RYTM opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.69.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 416.41% and a negative return on equity of 71.44%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 111.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.