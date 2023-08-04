Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,500

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 5,550 ($71.25) to GBX 5,500 ($70.61) in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RIO. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($82.17) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,000 ($64.19) to GBX 5,100 ($65.48) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 6,200 ($79.60) to GBX 6,000 ($77.03) in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,390 ($69.20) to GBX 5,440 ($69.84) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($78.32) to GBX 6,300 ($80.88) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,149.09 ($78.95).
In related news, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,921 ($63.18) per share, with a total value of £24,605 ($31,589.42). Company insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.
