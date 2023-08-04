River Street Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.7% of River Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $443.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.16. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson
In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
