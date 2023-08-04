Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) Insider Leslie Van de Walle Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) insider Leslie Van de Walle acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 384 ($4.93) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($24,650.15).

Robert Walters Price Performance

RWA opened at GBX 384 ($4.93) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 424.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 455.90. Robert Walters plc has a 1 year low of GBX 371 ($4.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 620 ($7.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £282.01 million, a PE ratio of 724.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Robert Walters alerts:

Robert Walters Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. Robert Walters’s payout ratio is currently 4,339.62%.

Robert Walters Company Profile

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

