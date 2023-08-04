Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Sells $521,842.56 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU opened at $88.47 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $98.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.08.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Roku from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Roku from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.88.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 772.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Roku by 97.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 62.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,297 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Roku by 579.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,963,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Roku by 263.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,300,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

