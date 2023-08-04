Rollins Financial Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rollins Financial decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $170.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.16. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The company has a market cap of $443.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

