Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $343.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $325.00 to $343.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.36% from the stock’s current price.

VRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.76.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $347.74 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $272.10 and a 52-week high of $367.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $345.11 and its 200-day moving average is $325.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,027 shares of company stock valued at $11,307,313 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

