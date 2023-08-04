Royal Bank of Canada Lowers NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target to GBX 330

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 370 ($4.75) to GBX 330 ($4.24) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.62) to GBX 340 ($4.37) in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.62) to GBX 350 ($4.49) in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.49) to GBX 320 ($4.11) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.11) to GBX 260 ($3.34) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 330 ($4.24).

LON:NWG opened at GBX 236.80 ($3.04) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 563.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 210.90 ($2.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 313.10 ($4.02). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 248.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 268.41.

In other news, insider Roisin Donnelly bought 1,101 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £2,697.45 ($3,463.15). In other NatWest Group news, insider Katie Murray sold 604,853 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.52), for a total transaction of £1,657,297.22 ($2,127,740.69). Also, insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 1,101 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £2,697.45 ($3,463.15). 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

