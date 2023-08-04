Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 81.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE RHP opened at $90.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $98.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.