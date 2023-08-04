Safe & Green (SGBX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 11th.

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safe & Green had a negative net margin of 50.20% and a negative return on equity of 65.38%. The company had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter.

SGBX opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Safe & Green has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Safe & Green stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:SGBX Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.44% of Safe & Green as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

