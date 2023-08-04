Safe & Green (SGBX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBXGet Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 11th.

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safe & Green had a negative net margin of 50.20% and a negative return on equity of 65.38%. The company had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter.

SGBX opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Safe & Green has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Safe & Green stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBXFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.44% of Safe & Green as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

