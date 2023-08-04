Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CFO Douglas L. Col Sells 1,090 Shares

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total transaction of $467,435.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,899.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of SAIA opened at $425.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $345.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.89. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.70 and a 1-year high of $437.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $694.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Saia from $468.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. SpectralCast reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.31.

Institutional Trading of Saia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Saia by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,089,000 after acquiring an additional 146,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Saia by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 858,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $196,512,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

