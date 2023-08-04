Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CFO Douglas L. Col Sells 1,090 Shares

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total transaction of $467,435.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,899.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of SAIA opened at $425.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $345.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.89. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.70 and a 1-year high of $437.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.57.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $694.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Saia by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,089,000 after acquiring an additional 146,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Saia by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 858,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $196,512,000.
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.
