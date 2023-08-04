Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $390.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRTX. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.76.

VRTX stock opened at $347.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $272.10 and a 1-year high of $367.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $345.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,309.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,027 shares of company stock worth $11,307,313 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

