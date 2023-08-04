SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in SEI Investments by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 36.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.1 %

SEIC stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.45. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $489.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,974 shares of company stock worth $5,767,471 over the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.