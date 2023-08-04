Shopify Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 135,205 call options on the company. This is an increase of 12% compared to the average daily volume of 120,368 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Shopify by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after buying an additional 4,193,801 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,903,000 after buying an additional 2,222,488 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $679,218,000 after buying an additional 300,160 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,985,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,479,000 after buying an additional 706,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,018,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,567,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP opened at $59.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Shopify has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $71.43. The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day moving average of $53.59.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.45.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

