Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

NXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($83.45) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,500 ($83.45) to GBX 7,000 ($89.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,400 ($69.33) to GBX 5,700 ($73.18) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NEXT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,700 ($86.02).

NXT opened at GBX 6,902 ($88.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,752.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,717.09. The company has a market capitalization of £8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,208.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.39. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,306 ($55.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,228 ($92.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.04.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

