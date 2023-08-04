Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
NXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($83.45) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,500 ($83.45) to GBX 7,000 ($89.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,400 ($69.33) to GBX 5,700 ($73.18) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NEXT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,700 ($86.02).
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.
