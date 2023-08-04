Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MKS. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.05) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 210 ($2.70) to GBX 235 ($3.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 175 ($2.25).

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Insider Activity

LON:MKS opened at GBX 205.60 ($2.64) on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 91.56 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 209.90 ($2.69). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 193.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 170.79. The company has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,082.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe sold 94,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.43), for a total value of £179,349.66 ($230,260.19). In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe sold 94,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.43), for a total transaction of £179,349.66 ($230,260.19). Also, insider Stuart Machin sold 220,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.44), for a total value of £418,180.50 ($536,885.99). Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

