Short Interest in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Decreases By 6.2%

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,100 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 792,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
nLIGHT Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:LASR opened at $13.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.16. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40.
nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $54.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.41 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that nLIGHT will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on LASR. CL King started coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on nLIGHT from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.
nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.
