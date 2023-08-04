Short Interest in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Decreases By 6.2%

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,100 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 792,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $13.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.16. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $54.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.41 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that nLIGHT will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 20.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 40.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 23,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in nLIGHT by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,827,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LASR. CL King started coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on nLIGHT from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

