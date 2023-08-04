Short Interest in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Declines By 5.4%

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 4,660,000 shares. Approximately 33.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 374,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days.

Lovesac Price Performance

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $27.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $424.10 million, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.46. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $39.81.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.33%. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lovesac will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lovesac

Lovesac Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac in the first quarter worth $30,198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,996,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 411,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after buying an additional 279,545 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lovesac by 748.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 261,529 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 29.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,853,000 after acquiring an additional 228,148 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.