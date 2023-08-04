Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $99,779.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,447,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,825,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 171,779 shares of company stock worth $9,016,658 in the last ninety days. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.78. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $81.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shutterstock from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Shutterstock from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

