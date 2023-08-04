Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 33,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,682,845.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,240,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,485,828.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 171,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,016,658 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $43.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.18. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $81.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSTK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $90.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

