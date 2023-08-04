Silver Spike Investment (SSIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 million. On average, analysts expect Silver Spike Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SSIC stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. Silver Spike Investment has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Silver Spike Investment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Investment Corp. ( NASDAQ:SSIC Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 109,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Silver Spike Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Silver Spike Investment from $8.00 to $8.80 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

