SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$7.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$12.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$11.75 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 0.5 %

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

Shares of CVE:SIL opened at C$8.52 on Wednesday. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of C$2.85 and a 52 week high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53.

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.