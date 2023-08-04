SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.70

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.70 and last traded at C$5.70, with a volume of 266045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.93.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.38. The stock has a market cap of C$871.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.84.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.04. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 66.22% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of C$78.41 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.8313767 EPS for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

