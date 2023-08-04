Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Barclays lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $109.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.56. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

