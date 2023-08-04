Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $255.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative net margin of 19.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,654.69%. On average, analysts expect Soho House & Co Inc. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SHCO stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.09. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $8.19.

In other news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 20,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $109,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,613.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Soho House & Co Inc. news, Director Richard Caring acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 368,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,403.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 20,238 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $109,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,613.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,391 shares of company stock valued at $588,785. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, HSBC decreased their target price on Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

