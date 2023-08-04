Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $255.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative net margin of 19.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,654.69%. On average, analysts expect Soho House & Co Inc. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Soho House & Co Inc. Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of SHCO stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.09. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $8.19.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HSBC decreased their target price on Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHCO
Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile
Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Soho House & Co Inc.
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.