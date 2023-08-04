Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.26

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.26 and last traded at C$4.28, with a volume of 18927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.56.

Spartan Delta Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.16. The stock has a market cap of C$731.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.45.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.07. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 55.76% and a net margin of 54.05%. The business had revenue of C$316.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.9929078 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Delta Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

Featured Articles

