Spectrum Brands (SPB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $729.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.20 million. On average, analysts expect Spectrum Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $75.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.11 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average is $69.24. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -254.55%.

SPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David M. Maura bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.13 per share, with a total value of $360,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,816 shares in the company, valued at $48,602,348.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 35.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

