Spire (NYSE:SR) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $59.92 and last traded at $60.18, with a volume of 21373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.05.

The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $418.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Spire’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 61.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spire from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Spire from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 70,596.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,646,000 after buying an additional 4,258,360 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spire during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Spire by 34.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,065,000 after purchasing an additional 572,381 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Spire by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,642,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,293,000 after purchasing an additional 434,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,032,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.93.

About Spire

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.