SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.85, but opened at $30.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 17,994 shares.

The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $70,871.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,232.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innovis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 73.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 93,143 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $295,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.85.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

