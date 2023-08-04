Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $38.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $2,252,790.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,695.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

