SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $90.37 and last traded at $90.13, with a volume of 27809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.00.

The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $423.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.72 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

SPXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

In other news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $854,346.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,161.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 31.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.57.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

