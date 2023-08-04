SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $14.24, but opened at $14.82. SSR Mining shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 119,816 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 5.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $314.61 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 2.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur Michael Anglin acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $129,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,926.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

