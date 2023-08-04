STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $50.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. STAAR Surgical traded as low as $45.00 and last traded at $47.27, with a volume of 314600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.30.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on STAA. Mizuho decreased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on STAAR Surgical from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.45.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.88 and a beta of 1.13.
STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.04 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.
