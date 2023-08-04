State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,359,048 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 58,659 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.5% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Apple worth $1,543,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.88.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $191.17 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

