Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of QuantumScape Put Options (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 33,895 put options on the company. This is an increase of 42% compared to the average volume of 23,811 put options.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,466,477.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 766,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,772,259.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,466,477.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 766,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,259.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $87,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 700,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 471,599 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,322. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 16,326 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,344,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 477,222 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 145,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 369,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 134,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

QS stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 22.85, a current ratio of 22.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 5.16.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QS shares. TD Cowen lowered QuantumScape from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

