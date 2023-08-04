Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 11,283 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 31% compared to the average volume of 8,586 call options.

Fastly Price Performance

FSLY opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.27. Fastly has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $117.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.17 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 74,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $975,686.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,328,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,494,185.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $203,389.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,341,061 shares in the company, valued at $115,534,131.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 74,084 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $975,686.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,328,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,494,185.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,228 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,276. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 13,926.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 886.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

