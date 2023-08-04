Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stride were worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stride by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 400,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 88,361 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Stride in the first quarter valued at about $2,102,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stride by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 29,429 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its position in shares of Stride by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LRN shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stride in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Stride Stock Performance

Stride stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.54. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Stride Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

