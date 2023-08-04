Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.42

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 42445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPH shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $928.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $526.50 million for the quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 60.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 391.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile



Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

Further Reading

