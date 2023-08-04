Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $38.14 and last traded at $37.40, with a volume of 59000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $680.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.59 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,439,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,101,000 after purchasing an additional 113,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,032,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,561,000 after acquiring an additional 58,438 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,028,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,324,000 after acquiring an additional 208,355 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,435,000 after acquiring an additional 519,296 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,127,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,368 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average is $31.64.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

