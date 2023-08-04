Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,502 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.6% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 12,821 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,116 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $326.66 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.13.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.76.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,331 shares of company stock worth $21,994,328 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

