SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Position Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SunPower were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SunPower by 205.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SunPower by 66.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in SunPower by 48.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $9.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.83. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $440.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SunPower

About SunPower

(Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.