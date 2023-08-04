Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $17.84, but opened at $20.05. Sunrun shares last traded at $21.92, with a volume of 4,635,350 shares changing hands.

The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.73 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sunrun from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $90,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,258,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,166,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 4,505 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $90,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,258,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,166,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $34,575.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,759 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,499 shares of company stock worth $2,456,605 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 735.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Trading Up 7.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.32 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

