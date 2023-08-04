Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW) Short Interest Update

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Swiftmerge Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mangrove Partners grew its holdings in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 255,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 154,072 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 947,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 267,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $122,000.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IVCPW opened at $0.07 on Friday. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

