Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) and Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Head to Head Survey

Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Free Report) and Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tabcorp and Playtech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tabcorp 1 0 0 0 1.00 Playtech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Playtech has a consensus target price of $708.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9,234.65%. Given Playtech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Playtech is more favorable than Tabcorp.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Tabcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.3%. Playtech pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Tabcorp pays out 87.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Playtech pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Tabcorp and Playtech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tabcorp N/A N/A N/A $0.34 4.09 Playtech N/A N/A N/A $0.51 14.82

Tabcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tabcorp and Playtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tabcorp N/A N/A N/A Playtech N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Tabcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Playtech shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Playtech beats Tabcorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tabcorp

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone. It also provides Trackside, a computer simulate racing product; and international wagering and pooling services. In addition, the company engages in the Three Sky Racing television channels broadcasting thoroughbred, and harness and greyhound racing to audiences; Sky Racing Active, a digital app providing Sky Racing's live and on-demand racing content across thoroughbred, and harness and greyhound racing; and Sky Sports Radio network. The Gaming Services segment offers electronic gaming machine (EGM) monitoring and related services; provides EGM and systems supply and expertise; specialized services and strategic advice to licensed gaming venues; value-add services to venues, such as gaming and loyalty systems, business intelligence tools, and cashless and ticket in ticket out services; and logistics, installation, and relocation services, as well as EGMs, lottery and wagering terminals, and other transaction device repair and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1881 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

About Playtech

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops. In addition, the company designs, develops, and sells software. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

