Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,203 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 38,460 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after acquiring an additional 75,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dick Allen acquired 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,681.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,681.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,478.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $169.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNDM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

